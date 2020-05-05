Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Evofem Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Evofem Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. 104,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,011. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a market cap of $248.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVFM. BidaskClub cut Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

