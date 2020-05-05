Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Up 8.3%

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.06, 101,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 355% from the average session volume of 22,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolving Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,060 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.19% of Evolving Systems worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

