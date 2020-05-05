Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) shares rose 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.50, approximately 2,523,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,084,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

XOG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $285.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 306,935 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 458,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 163,120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,255,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 391,797 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

