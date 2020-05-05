Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 278.89% and a negative return on equity of 285.39%. The business had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, analysts expect Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. 7,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, CEO Nancy Lurker purchased 98,000 shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $103,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 574,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EYPT shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.35.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

