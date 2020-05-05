Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $214,800.00 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,789.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $231,400.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $182,000.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $180,600.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $216,900.00.

FSLY traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,704. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -32.41. Fastly Inc has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $35.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $814,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 3,714.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $2,055,000. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

