First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina Acquires 2,200 Shares

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina bought 2,200 shares of First Northwest BanCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $24,706.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,080 shares in the company, valued at $292,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,315. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.80. First Northwest BanCorp has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

