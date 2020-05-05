First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,089 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,170 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,172,000 after buying an additional 56,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,109,525 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,049,000 after buying an additional 84,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,147,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 999,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after buying an additional 267,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,438 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,916,000 after buying an additional 255,644 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,437,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $252,153.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,177.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,137. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 949,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,871. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.73.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities reduced their price objective on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on First Solar from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

