Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) traded up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.26 and last traded at $42.57, 2,163,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,536,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 69.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $533,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 959,300 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

