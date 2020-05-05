Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 96,230,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,103,216. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 224,950 shares of company stock worth $1,187,094. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

