Franchise Brands PLC (FRAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.65 on June 8th

Franchise Brands PLC (LON:FRAN) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Franchise Brands stock traded down GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 98.50 ($1.30). 11,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Franchise Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.10 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153 ($2.01). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.49 million and a PE ratio of 28.97.

Franchise Brands Company Profile

Franchise Brands plc engages in franchising and related activities primarily in the United Kingdom. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and kerbed alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

