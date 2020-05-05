Franchise Brands PLC (FRAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.65 on June 8th

Franchise Brands PLC (LON:FRAN) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Franchise Brands stock traded down GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 98.50 ($1.30). 11,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Franchise Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.10 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153 ($2.01). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.49 million and a PE ratio of 28.97.
Franchise Brands Company Profile
