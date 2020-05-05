Franklin Electric Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

Franklin Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Franklin Electric has a payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Shares of FELE traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.83. 3,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

