FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

FS Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 25.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. FS Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $64.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.33.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 19.46%. Research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FS Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,627. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.