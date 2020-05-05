Fulcrum Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,778 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

EFA traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.42. 23,459,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,663,184. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

