Fulcrum Capital LLC Decreases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,279 shares of company stock valued at $54,677,940 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,686. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

