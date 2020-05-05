Fulcrum Capital LLC Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 2.6% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in S&P Global by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.75.

NYSE SPGI traded up $9.64 on Tuesday, reaching $295.41. 1,049,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,063. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

