Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus increased their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.73.

ALL stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,701. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.