Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $5.46 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 2.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 39,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $16,745,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $25,827,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.52.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,667 shares of company stock valued at $18,603,664. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,757. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $154.52 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

