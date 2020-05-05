Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $8.23 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,867 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 3.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $7.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $356.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

