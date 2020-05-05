Fulcrum Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,962 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,799,000 after buying an additional 1,584,006 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,705 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $51.95. 11,788,025 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

