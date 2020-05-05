Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 544 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after acquiring an additional 774,309 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2,569.8% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 694,599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,818,000 after acquiring an additional 138,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after acquiring an additional 130,314 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,495 shares of company stock valued at $75,092,004. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $3.98 on Tuesday, hitting $485.49. 525,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,078. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $441.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

