Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 607 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 476.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,184,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,802,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Shares of RMD traded up $4.63 on Tuesday, hitting $159.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,740. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.39. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $177.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

