Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Up 11.2%

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) shares shot up 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.84 and last traded at $38.44, 1,183,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 847,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.85 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

