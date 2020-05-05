Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,985 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.6% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,889,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,823,684. The company has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

