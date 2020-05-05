Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.70. 5,932,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,444,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $349.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

