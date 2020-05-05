Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Bought by RPTC Inc.

RPTC Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of RPTC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RPTC Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1,354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

MLPA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,986. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.02.

