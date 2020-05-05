Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets cut Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Golar LNG from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut Golar LNG from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Golar LNG from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.61.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,388. The company has a market capitalization of $627.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Golar LNG has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $20.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,013,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 268,910 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $3,885,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

