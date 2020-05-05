Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets cut Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Golar LNG from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut Golar LNG from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Golar LNG from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.61.
Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,388. The company has a market capitalization of $627.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Golar LNG has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $20.94.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.
Featured Story: Momentum Investing
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.