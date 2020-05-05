Golar LNG Partners LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.
Golar LNG Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 67.3% annually over the last three years. Golar LNG Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Golar LNG Partners to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.
GMLP traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 131,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,635. The company has a market capitalization of $187.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Golar LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GMLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Golar LNG Partners from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Golar LNG Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.
Golar LNG Partners Company Profile
Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.
