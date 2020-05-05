Golar LNG Partners LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

Golar LNG Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 67.3% annually over the last three years. Golar LNG Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Golar LNG Partners to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

GMLP traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 131,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,635. The company has a market capitalization of $187.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Golar LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.35 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 5.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GMLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Golar LNG Partners from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Golar LNG Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.