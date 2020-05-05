Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Trading 6.3% Higher

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69, 1,104,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,260,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from $1.90 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 33,375.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,718 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.
