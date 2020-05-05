Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Trading 6.3% Higher

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69, 1,104,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,260,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from $1.90 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 33,375.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,718 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

