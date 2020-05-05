Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $519,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.52.

NVIDIA stock traded up $8.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $291.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,921,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,033,618. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

