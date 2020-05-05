Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 304 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after acquiring an additional 157,055 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after acquiring an additional 194,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,261,878,000 after acquiring an additional 202,542 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,841,000 after buying an additional 141,977 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.27 on Monday, hitting $349.11. 2,372,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,360. The company has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.86.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.44.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

