Great Diamond Partners LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 11,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Walmart by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.86.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,932,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.49. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

