GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered GTT Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on GTT Communications from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.08.

Shares of NYSE GTT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. 337,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,735. The firm has a market cap of $604.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. GTT Communications has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $423.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GTT Communications will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GTT Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GTT Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in GTT Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

