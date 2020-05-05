Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hallador Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

HNRG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 294,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.28.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.61. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $78.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. Analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19,964 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,039 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

