Hardy Reed LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,395,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.4% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

IJR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.68. 5,095,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,880,462. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

