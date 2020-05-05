Hardy Reed LLC Buys New Stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,907 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,735,000 after acquiring an additional 111,376 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.21. 698,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,270. National Instruments Corp has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.05.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NATI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

