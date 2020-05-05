Hardy Reed LLC Buys Shares of 73,567 Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Hardy Reed LLC owned 0.76% of Manhattan Bridge Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. 13.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOAN. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Aegis restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

In other Manhattan Bridge Capital news, CEO Assaf Ran bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,572,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,440. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

LOAN traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 33,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,110. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 60.44%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

