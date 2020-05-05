Hardy Reed LLC Has $51.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 36.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 23.6% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,424,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106,863. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

