Hardy Reed LLC Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,545,000 after buying an additional 70,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,690,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,631,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.06.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.38. The company had a trading volume of 537,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,299. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.67 and its 200 day moving average is $400.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

