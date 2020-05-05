Hardy Reed LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hardy Reed LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,731 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.6% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3,822.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 43,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,509 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 80,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.01. 14,919,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,761,002. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.42.

