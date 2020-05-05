Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Henry Schein from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI cut Henry Schein from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Henry Schein from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.70. 3,766,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58. Henry Schein has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,762,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 2,905.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

