Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Heritage Commerce has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.51. 1,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,379. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a market cap of $508.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.17. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $41.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.72 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HTBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,340.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $309,137 over the last 90 days. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

