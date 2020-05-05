Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $202,552,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after buying an additional 401,710 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Hershey by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after acquiring an additional 401,249 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,594,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hershey by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after buying an additional 274,955 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $234,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,165,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,371. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.15.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.26.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.