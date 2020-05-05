HighMark Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock traded up $8.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $291.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,896,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,033,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.06. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.52.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.