HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises about 0.9% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 4,972.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

BMO traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $48.19. 794,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,173. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.39%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

