HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $293.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,500,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.83 and its 200-day moving average is $273.53. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

