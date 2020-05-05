HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

In related news, VP Steve Batchelor sold 41,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $5,129,387.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,782.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $99.02. 3,044,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,262. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

