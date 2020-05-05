HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CVS Health by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,531,000 after acquiring an additional 209,283 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra increased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,833,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169,171. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average of $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

