HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,961 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the software company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,187.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.02 on Tuesday, hitting $356.13. 2,377,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.41 and its 200 day moving average is $323.85. The company has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

