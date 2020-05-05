HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.54. 5,242,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,790,093. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.56. The firm has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,144 shares of company stock worth $6,396,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

