HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Target by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in Target by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.76. 4,199,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,113,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.82 and a 200 day moving average of $113.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.91.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

